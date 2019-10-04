U.S. Medical Mission Provides Medical Assistance to Armenia and Artsakh

Since 2015, Hayastan All Armenian Fund and Armenia Fund Us have been partnering with the “Adventist Health Glendale” medical team to organize their visits to Armenia, aimed at improving the local healthcare sector. The idea behind this vital initiative belongs to Glendale Adventist’s medical team. This is the 5th year that free medical services are provided in Armenia.

Participants worked at Noyemberyan hospital, in Armenia’s Tavush Province, during the first few years of the medical mission. Since 2018, doctors have been traveling to Artsakh and sharing their knowledge with their Armenian counterparts. During these five years of cooperation, thousands of consultations and surgeries have been performed. State-of-the-art medical equipment and modern medicine have been provided to hospitals in both Armenia and Artsakh.

The medical mission consists of two components: surgical and non-surgical, and clinical care. The Adventist Health team has 50 medical professionals including surgeons, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, surgical technicians, bio-medical equipment engineers, and other medical professionals in support of the training mission.

The surgical team intervenes in the areas of general and abdominal surgery, colorectal surgery, interventional cardiology, interventional neurology (brain stenting), orthopedic surgery, and electrophysiology-cardiology.

Through Armenia Fund, Adventist Health donated an advanced arthroscopy tower that will significantly boost the orthopedic-arthroscopy capabilities of the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center.

While complex surgeries are taking place in the capital, two medical teams visit six rural communities in Artsakh for consultations and checkups, and a team of pediatricians is at work at Stepanakert’s Children’s Medical Center.

The non-surgical team includes family medicine doctors, pulmonologists, trauma/emergency medicine, neurologists and cardiologists that will provide medical care and high quality medications to villagers who do not have access to proper medical care.

HAAF and Armenia Fund U.S. provide a direct bridge between Adventist Health and the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center closely monitoring and coordinating their activities and developing a program driven approach for the implementation of this project. The Adventist Health team sees the Fund as a true partner in ensuring the entire process is successful and highly effective. Year after year, the quality of care and medical protocols are developing, as observed and assessed by American specialists.

The mission of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund is to create an All Armenian network with a sole purpose of ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia, Artsakh as well as worldwide Armenian communities, based on common identity.