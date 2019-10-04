Little Arno and the Story of a Ball

YEREVAN—Arno Ter-Poghosyan, also known as Little Arno, is a 21-month-old Armenian boy who can identify 170 country flags, 50 wonders of the world, and 20 world known composers. He is also quickly learning numbers, shapes, professions, types of vehicles and tools, human anatomy, as well as the names of birds and animals.

Less than two-years-old, Little Arno is learning quickly, constantly observing his surroundings and absorbing information.

A short video of Little Arno demonstrating his knowledge is available below.

”It all started with a little ball… Selecting the right toys for Arno has always been a very serious task for me. He was 17 months old when I bought his first ball, covered in country flags. It took him a very short time to learn all the flags, and now he can already name 170 flags out of 195. I was even more surprised when we started learning Armenian, and other world-known, composers and listening to their music. He could recognize the composers not only by faces, but also one composition from each composer only from several notes. I am often told my son is talented, but I believe every child in this world is talented – we just need to discover the talent and give them ‘wings to fly,’” said Arno’s mother, Rouzanna Ter-Poghosyan.