Armenian Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Sniper Fire

Azerbaijani snipers fired on Armenia’s Tavush region fatally wounding Mushegh Abovyan, a soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces, reported the defense ministry. The incident took place on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. local time.

“These provocations by Azerbaijan not remain unanswered,” said Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannesyan in a Facebook post. “We express our condolences to the relatives and family members of Mushegh Abovyan.”

A criminal investigation has been launched into the Thursday attack.

Another soldier who was wounded as a result of cross-border firing on Tuesday died on Thursday, according to Hovhannesyan, who specified the Abovyan’s death was not related.