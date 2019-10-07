ANCA-WR and ANCA-SGV Delegation Meets with LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis

MONTEBELLO—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region, in conjunction with ANCA San Gabriel Valley Chapter and Armenian community leaders, held a lunch with Los Angeles County Supervisor for the 1st District, Hilda Solis and her staff. The meeting was held on meeting Saturday, September 28.

A wide range of topics was discussed at the meeting, spanning from local to regional matters pertaining to the community. Among them was ANCA Western Region’s active leadership in the upcoming 2020 Census Count through the Armenian American Complete Count Committee. In addition, members of the community also discussed the recently relaunched ANCA-WR’s HyeVotes Initiative, which works to maximize the Armenian American community’s participation in the electoral process through voter registration and comprehensive nonpartisan education about the contests on the ballot.

“For nearly 20 years Hilda Solis has cultivated and maintained a solid relationship with the Armenian community of San Gabriel Valley,” remarked ANCA-SGV member Viken Pakradouni, Esq. “The latest meeting was only a reflection of the type of relationship we have with the Supervisor.”

The meeting with Supervisor Solis was attended by ANCA National Board member Levon Kirakosian, Esq., ANCA-WR Board Member Anahid Oshagan, Esq., ANCA-WR Government Affairs Director Arsen Shirvanyan, ANCA- SGV Board members Viken Pakradouni, Esq. and Ashod Mooradian, Esq., Western Prelacy Schools Board of Regents member Silva Kirakosian, Esq. and Montebello’s Mesrobian Armenian School teacher, Sossie Gureghian. The meeting was also attended by Montebello City Mayor Jack Hadjinian.

