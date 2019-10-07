Conductor Eduard Topchjan to Perform in Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw

The principal conductor and artistic director of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Eduard Topchjan, will perform in one of the best concert halls of the world.

The concert will take place on October 6 at the Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. Topchjan will conduct Budapest Symphony Orchestra Máv. In the program: Beethoven, Brahms, Doppler.

“It’s high responsibility for me to perform at Concertgebouw, as far as it is one of the leading Halls in the world where only the best musicians performed for over a hundred years. It’s something like an exam. The invitation means a lot to me. I would do my best to satisfy their expectations, to prove them that they are not mistaken,” said Topchjan.

The Royal Concertgebouw is a concert hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch term “concertgebouw” translates into English as “concert building.” Because of its highly regarded acoustics, the Concertgebouw is considered one of the finest concert halls in the world. Among the conductors performed there are Herbert von Karajan, Claudio Abbado, Riccardo Muti, Valery Gergiev, and many other world-famous conductors.

Before the Concertgebouw, Topchyan will appear with the Budapest Symphony at the prestigious Festival van Zeeuwsch-Vlaanderen on October 5. This is Topchyan’s third collaboration with this ochestra, previously he appeared with them in the Musikverein Wien, Gtaz and Klagenfurt.

Topchjan’s upcoming concert with the ANPO is on October 16, in the framework of the 13th Yerevan International Music Festival. Numerous renowned music artists are taking part in the Festival, among them: the leading violinist of her generation Anna Tifu and the Armenian pianist Anahit Chaushyan. To view the concert program, please visit the website.