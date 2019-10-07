Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Baptize Children at Etchmiadzin

Reality stars and entrepreneurs Kim and Kourtney Kardashian baptized their children at Etchmiadzin on Monday morning amid a frenzy of reporters and onlookers trying to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Etchmiadzin public information officer Father Vahram Melikyan said that there the sisters had registered in advance of their arrival in Armenia, just like other families and after the ceremony left Etchmiadzin for Yerevan, where Kim Kardashian-West is scheduled to speak at the World Congress on Information Technologies on Tuesday.

Three of Kim Kardashian West’s four children were baptized in Etchmiadzin’s St. John the Baptist Church, in Etchmiadzin. Psalm, who is four-months-old, was given the Christian name Vardan, while 20-month-old Chicago and three-year-old Saint were given the names Ashkhen and Grigor, respectively.

Kourtney Kardashian, as well as her children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, took part in the christening ceremonies.

North, the eldest of the Kardashian West children, was baptized in Jerusalem’s St. James Cathedral, located in the historic Armenian Quarter in 2015, when Kardashian and husband, Kanye West traveled to Israel after their first visit to Armenia.

Upon arriving in Armenia early Monday morning, Kardashian West shared her impressions on Facebook saying, “Almost 3 am in Armenia, and I can’t sleep I’m so excited to be here and see everyone!.”