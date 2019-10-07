In Phone Conversation, Pashinyan and Putin Discuss Relations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday held a phone conversation during which Pashinyan reportedly extended birthday greetings to the Russian leader and discussed implementation of agreements reached last week during the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Yerevan.

Pashinyan, who had already extended birthday wishes to Putin, publicized through his press office said he was happy to host Putin in Armenia, adding that, “The agreements reached during our meeting in Yerevan came to reaffirm the high level of mutual understanding and friendship inherent in the allied relations between our two countries and peoples.”

He also expressed gratitude for the invitation to pay an official visit to Russia.

“I am confident that through joint efforts, we will find new ways of further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries in line with modern standards and in response to the changes taking place in the world,” added Pashinyan.

Pashinyan and Putin met last week on the margins of the EEU summit and then later that day at Zvartnots Airport as Putin was departing Armenia. Similarly, Pashinyan, who took to Facebook to announce the second—90-minute meeting—hailed the positive course of Moscow-Yerevan ties.