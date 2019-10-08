Full Slate of Panels Announced for Day 2 of ANC-WR’s Grassroots Conference

GLENDALE— Four innovative and dynamic panels, with expert speakers, will highlight day two of the ANC-WR Grassroots Conference, which will include a performance by Element Band. The ANC-WR 5th biennial Grassroots Conference is back with a bang this year at the Pasadena Convention Center, beginning on the evening of October 18 and continuing, for the full day, on October 19.

After the Friday evening panel of Armenian Women in Media, followed by live performance by Bei Ru and cocktail reception hosted by ANCA-PN, the conference will continue Saturday morning with breakfast, a live performance by Element Band, a full slate of captivating panels, and lunch buffet provided for all Conference participants.

“We are extremely proud of the panels we have put together for this year’s conference as both being wide ranging in topic and currently relevant,” said ANCA-WR board member and Grassroots Committee liaison, Joseph Kaskanian. “Our panelists from around the world will bring their expertise to each topic and provide the community with a unique perspective and new ideas” he added.

The full slate of panels and panelists are as follows:

Homeland and The Diaspora: Panelists Zareh Sinanyan – High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Armenia; Taron Lizagub – COO of US operations at GG; Antranig Kasbarian, Ph.D. – Director of Development Tufenkian Foundation; Nerses Kopalyan, Ph.D. – Assistant Professor UNLV and Moderator; Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian will seek to examine the ever evolving dynamic between Armenia and the Diaspora, which has now entered a new chapter following the Velvet Revolution. There is a renewed opportunity for growth and teamwork for the betterment of Armenia, Artsakh and homeland diaspora ventures. This panel will discuss the needs, challenges, and opportunities for homeland diaspora relations in this new era.

Civic Engagement: Panelists Alex Padilla – State Secretary of State of California; Cathryn Rivera-Hernandez, Esq. – Appointments Secretary for CA Governor Gavin Newsom; Dean C. Logan – LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, and Moderator; ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian will highlight and educate the community about the opportunities and cornerstones of American democracy. An informed and engaged citizenry is the best guarantee that the government and the people serving are held accountable and are performing their duties diligently and for the benefit of all. This panel will explore avenues by which people can get more involved in the governance system through a number of boards and commissions, voter education and participation, 2020 Census, etc.

Arstakh and Activism in the United States: Panelists Armine Aleksanyan – Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh; Amasia Zargarian – Grants and Development Manager of the Halo Trust and Simon Maghakyan – Djulfa Expert and ANCA-WR Community Development Coordinator will discuss the various threats and issues to Artsakh and what the grassroots can do to organize and advocate on its behalf. Artsakh, despite its beauty, promise, and potential for growth, is constantly at risk to Azerbaijani and Turkish hostility. Activism in the United States and in the diaspora is an important element to its survival.

Turkey and the Armenian Genocide: Consequences and Resolution: Panelists Ani Hovannisian – Filmaker; Heghnar Watenpaugh, Ph.D. – Professor, UC Davis; Khachig Mouradian, Ph.D.- (MESAAS) Lecturer, Columbia University, and Moderator and Legal Expert Edvin Minassian, Esq. will dissect and analyze the many topics surrounding Turkey and the current state of Western Armenia. The wide range of issues includes legal arguments regarding reparations and the Treaty of Sevres, hidden Armenians and Armenians in Western Armenia and cultural losses in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide.

Secure your tickets for the ANC-WR Grassroots Conference now, while reduced pricing is in place.

As has been the case in the past, the ANC-WR Grassroots Conference will lead a Hye Tad weekend that will culminate in the much anticipated ANCA-WR Annual Gala Banquet that will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on the evening of October 20. For additional information or to purchase tickets for the Gala, visit the website.

