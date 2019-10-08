ANC-Michigan Applauds Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Commitment to Improve U.S.-Artsakh Relations

DETROIT—The Armenian National Committee of Michigan met with Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-13) last week to discuss issues important to the Armenian American community of Michigan, during which she committed to joining the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues and co-sponsoring both the Artsakh Travel and Communication Act (H.Res.190) and H.Res.452, which aims to improve relations between the U.S. and Armenia.

ANC of Michigan activists including Co-Chair Lara Nercessian, Raffi Vandevelde, and Nishan Apigian discussed various legislative priorities of the Armenian American community of Michigan with Representative Tlaib, including the continued security and stability of Artsakh and permanent U.S. government recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“On behalf of the ANC of Michigan and the Armenian American community of the Detroit Metro area, I want to thank the Congresswoman for listening to our concerns and taking swift action to support our legislative initiatives. We are thrilled to see our advocacy at work with her support of H.Res.190 and H.Res.452,” said ANC Michigan Co-Chair Lara Nercessian.

The delegation also discussed the active Armenian American community in the 13th district of Michigan, encouraging them to join them at one of their events in an effort to meet more members of the community.

“We thanked the Congresswoman for her support of the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) and her signature on the Sherman-Cox letter to continue U.S. aid for de-mining efforts in Artsakh, as well. This meeting was proof that grassroots advocacy really does make a difference, not only here at home, but also in Washington. We thank you, Representative Tlaib,” added Vandevelde.

H.Res.190, introduced by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) would end arbitrary and outdated State Department restrictions on U.S. engagement with the Republic of Artsakh. With Rep. Tlaib’s support, the measure will have 26 co-sponsors.

H.Res.452, also spearheaded by Rep. Pallone, is a bipartisan resolution welcoming Armenia’s 2018 peaceful political transition, praising the U.S.-Armenia “strategic partnership,” and calling for upgraded bilateral cooperation on political, economic, military, and development challenges. With Rep. Tlaib’s support, the measure will have 21 co-sponsors.