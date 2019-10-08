‘NerUzh’ Diaspora Startup Program Application Deadline Approaching

Are you a Diaspora Armenian with an innovative startup or startup idea? Have you considered moving to Armenia to establish your startup in the homeland?

If YES, then check out the “NerUzh” Diaspora Startup Program, launched by the Republic of Armenia’s Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, in partnership with FAST Foundation.

Selected applicants will have the opportunity to attend a four-day launch event at UWC Dilijan from December 16 to 20, learn about Armenia’s startup ecosystem and the benefits of doing business in Armenia, network with local partners, and develop their startup ideas. At the event, teams will pitch for a chance to win grants ranging from $15,000 to $30,000, as well as entrepreneurial support to establish their startup in Armenia. This year’s target areas are financial, social, governance, educational, mobile, internet, agricultural technologies, healthcare, robotics, engineering, and others.

Are you ready to apply? Visit the website and fill out the application form by October 21.