Kardashian West Touts Genocide Recognition, Armenia Inspirations during WCIT

Television personality and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian West took the stage on the second day of the World Conference Information Technologies in Yerevan on Tuesday for a keynote speech that highlighted her role technology plays in advancing her television and fashion empire. She also said that she remained committed to advancing the issue of Genocide recognition, especially by the U.S. government.

Kardashian West told Armenpress that she is committed to using her status to garner recognition for the Armenian Genocide and revealed that she in “internal” talks with the White House about the matter.

“I do talk about it internally at the White House, I haven’t had a private conversation about it with the President but I talk about it with advisors and that is a goal of mine and I will not give up on that,” Kardashian West told Armenpress.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kardashian West, accompanied by her sister Kourtney visited the Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and paid their respects to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

During her presentation at WCIT, Kardashian West reflected on the importance of technology in advancing her brand, and added that her visit to Armenia—her second—has inspired her to come up with some product ideas, namely a fragrance.

“I’ll be back with new ideas,” Kardashian West told a packed stadium at the Karen Demirchyan Sports Complex, where WCIT is taking palce. She explained that one her inspirations will lead her to produce a fragrance from flowers indigenous to Armenia, adding that she has not ventured into the perfume business before.

Kardashian West also informed the audience that she is seeking ways to manufacture her latest line of shapewear, SKIMS, in Armenia.

“I am definitely talking to a few major Armenian investors about hopefully trying to figure out a factory for my shapewear and trying to figure out what kind of factories you have that I can manufacture products in here,” said Kardashian West.

“We are working on that during this trip. So I have a meeting tonight actually to talk about that. So that’s something that is really important to me. My dream would be to open up a SKIMS factory here in Armenia. If not that, something else, I really want to,” Kardashian West told reports on the margins of the WCIT.

Kardashian West and her sister, Kourtney, baptized their children at Etchmiadzin on Monday, expressing pride that she was able to bring her children to Armenia to have that experience.

“I couldn’t be more proud, I had to bring my kids because just being in Armenia—I’ve been once before—but being able to bring my sister Kourtney who has never been here before, all of our children, and getting the opportunity to baptize them all yesterday here in Armenia means everything to us,” said Kardashian West, adding that they will remember this forever.

“It’s so exciting for our country, I was so excited that just people around the world are so excited to be here in Armenia for this huge tech conference. Thank you for having me. I am so proud to be here,” Kardashian West told the audience.

At this point in the presentation, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian joined her on the stage for the discussion, telling the audience that at a younger age he was looking to become a lawyer, but an investment of $12,000 proved that his future was in the IT sector.