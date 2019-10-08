A New Digital Platform to Connect Armenians Worldwide

Noted Armenian figures in entertainment and technology have joined forces to launch a new digital platform to connect Armenians around the world.

During a press conference on Tuesday in Yerevan on the margins of the WCIT, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian was joined by musician and activist Serj Tankian, producer of “The Promise” Eric Esrailian and president of Synopsis Armenia Yervant Zorian to announce this new platform that will be called “Highconnect.”

”We will create a pan-Armenian online platform ”High connect” that will give an opportunity to Armenians throughout the world with various preferences to be linked,” Tankian told reports who added that the venture was in its infant stages.

”For years we were thinking what to do to make Armenia attractive not only for Armenians, but also for others. We were thinking how to connect Armenians spread around the world. And after thinking and discussing for a long period we came to the conclusion that we will use our shared interests to create small communities,” explained Tankian.

Ohanian said that it was important to leverage the many opportunities that he and the others have been afforded to advance the Armenian reality.

”We must take lessons from our careers and use them for this platform, so as Armenians throughout the world, in the Diaspora can use it and prosper,” Ohanian said, emphasizing that the common idea that have brought them together.

He noted that there are networks where Armenians can keep in touch anyway, but they want to create a special zone where the people will know what they are looking for. Ohanian stressed that the project will not be a profit-generating venture.

Esrailian said that they have been discussing the idea for nearly one year, but they started thinking about it much earlier.

”It will be really a great thing to have such a platform for connection. Not only technology will develop in Armenia, but it will ensure the link between Armenia and Armenians abroad. We are very devoted to this idea and will invest all our experience,” explained Esrailian.

Tankian Launches his Coffee Brand in Armenia

Later on Tuesday, during a reception at Tufenkian Hotel, Tankian launched his Kavat brand coffee announcing that the product, which is being sold in the United States, will now be available to consumers in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse, Anna Hakobyan also attended the reception.

”We started the sales of Gavat coffee in the U.S. last year. It’s my desire to present the coffee of my grandmother to the world. Coffee is part of our Armenian culture and we try to present our culture to none Armenians in a sensible way,” Tankian told those present at the unveiling reception.

Kavat coffee will be sold in supermarkets, hotels and restaurants. It will be possible to purchase it also on the online.

”I am proud to be in Armenia during this historical time when many positive changes have taken place. The Armenians I know throughout the world wish to return to Armenia and become part of the new Armenia and stay in the new Armenia,” said Tankian.