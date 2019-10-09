Glendale Health Festival to Provide Free Medical, Dental, and Vision Care

GLENDALE—The Glendale Health Festival is organized much like a visit to your doctor’s office. You start at the triage area; volunteers take pertinent information from Attendees and make recommendations about available health screenings and services.

The 10th Annual Glendale Health Festival will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will continue on Sunday, November 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Pacific Edison Community Center located at 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. The festival is a free event, open to the entire community.

Attendees will have blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar measurements taken, and will then sit down with a licensed physician who will make individualized recommendations.

Those in attendance will be offered the following:

Medical Consultations – Physicians will be on-site to answer questions and make recommendations.

Licensed Eye Care Specialists will be on-site to perform eye exams, glaucoma testing. Eye glasses will be made on site, Kidsight Camera Screening for ages 6 months to 6 years.

Dental extractions, fillings, cleaning and screening with licensed dentists.

Women’s Health – Mammograms and papsemars

General Medical Physicals, Hearing Test, Flu Shots, Blood Work, Blood Pressure

On-Site Drug Disposal

Cancer screenings will also be offered to appropriate patients.

Education for the whole family will be available on conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, proper nutrition, heart disease, cancer awareness, and more.

Mental Health Education

The Glendale Health Festival is a community service of the Armenian American Medical Society in collaboration with Remote Area Medical, the City of Glendale, Glendale Community Services and Parks Department, Office of State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Office of Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Northwest Glendale Lions Club and Friends in Sight, the Armenian American Nurses Association, Glendale Area Mental Health Professionals Association, ARTN, Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare, Adventist Health Glendale, Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital, and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. For more information, please visit the website or contact the AAMS at 818.980.7777 or by email.