Armenian Embassy to Host Book Event for Karanian’s ‘Armenian Highland’

WASHINGTON—The Armenian Embassy in Washington, D.C. will host a book event for author Matthew Karanian’s “The Armenian Highland.” The event will take place on Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

Karanian will illustrate the book talk with his photography from the lands of both Western and Eastern Armenia – lands that, for millennia, have been known collectively as the Armenian Highland.

Karanian brings these ancient Armenian lands alive in his book through a masterful combination of storytelling, historic maps, and more than 200 photographs – both modern and ancient.

The result is a book that proudly showcases an Armenia that has rarely been seen since 1915.

Admission to the private event at the Armenian Embassy is by invitation. Karanian will also present “The Armenian Highland” at a pair of public events in the Washington area on October 26 and 27.

The Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of Washington, D.C., will host Karanian at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 26, at Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 4906 Flint Dr., Bethesda, MD 20816.

Karanian will also present an author talk at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 4125 Fessenden St NW, Washington, D.C. 20016.

Admission to each of the events is free, and the author will be available to sign copies of “The Armenia Highland” following each presentation. The book is an oversized, hardcover edition with more than 300 pages.

Additional details are available online.