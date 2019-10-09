Kardashians Meet with President, Prime Minister

On the last day of her trip to Armenia, Kim Kardashian West met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. On Tuesday evening, she was joined by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian at a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian.

President and first lady, Nouneh Sarkissian, welcomed the television stars to the presidential residence for a dinner. Also joining them at the meeting was producer of “The Promise,” Eric Esrailian.

“Kim and Kourtney said they’ve received very positive energy from their visit to Armenia,” President Sarkissian said in post on the official presidential Instagram page.

The London-based Daily News published exclusive photographs from the Kardashians’ dinner with President Sarkissian.

On Wednesday, Pashinyan welcomed Kardashian West and credited her and her visits to Armenia for the growing interest around the world in Armenia.

Kardashian West told the prime minister that she was very excited about her visit to Armenia and had observed a great deal of attention being paid in the country to empowering women.

Pashinyan told Kardashian West that that more than 50 percent of Armenia’s population are women, so it is very important to engage them in the economic and political development of the country, and encourage their social activism. He boasted that his government has the highest number of women in leadership roles.