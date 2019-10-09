Pashinyan, Sarkissian meet with Reps. Speier and Chu

After returning from Artsakh, representatives Jackie Speier and Judy Chu met separately on Wednesday with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Speier and Chu, Democrats from California, have spearheaded some of the important measures to assist Armenia and guarantee Artsakh’s security, said they were proud to have visited Armenia and Artsakh and pledged their readiness to help Pashinyan’s government to advance democracy and strengthen reforms in Armenia.

The two American lawmakers briefed Pashinyan about their visit to Artsakh, saying they were impressed by what they called “the peace loving” nature of Artsakh, the feeling of safety and the heightened civic engagement and consciousness of its people.

Pashinyan emphasized the importance of their visit to Artsakh, saying that their assessments would be a great impetus to advance the issue of Artsakh from a political and humanitarian standpoint. He added that the recent municipal elections in Artsakh showed significant progress in the development of democratic institutions there and the strengthening of civil society.

The improvement of U.S.-Armenia relations was also on the agenda, with the interlocutors discussing ways to expand those ties. The technical assistance being provided by the United States Agency for Development was also a topic of discussion.

The American lawmakers were joined by the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynn Tracy, who also accompanied them to the meeting with President Sarkissian.

Speier and Chu briefed Sarkissian on the purpose of their visit and updated him on efforts to assist and support Armenia in Congress. They pledged their willingness to support Armenia in its democratic development and ensure the safety and security of Artsakh.