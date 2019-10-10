Two Cilician Brotherhood Members to Serve Within the Western Prelacy

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and the Religious and Executive Councils announced that His Holiness Catholicos Aram I has assigned two members of the Cilician Brotherhood to serve within the Western Prelacy.

Very Rev. Smpad Saboundjian and Very Rev. Ashod Khachadourian arrived in Los Angeles on Monday, October 7 and will soon begin their new assignments. Fr. Smpad will serve as pastor of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in San Francisco and Fr. Ashod as pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Fresno.

Very Rev. Smpad Saboundjian, whose baptismal name is George, was born in Lebanon in 1991. He was ordained into the priesthood in June of 2012 and given the clerical name Smpad. He served as Parish Pastor of St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Thessaloniki, Greece for three years, as staff-bearer to His Holiness Catholicos Aram I, and taught at Beirut’s United Armenian College.

Very Rev. Ashod Khachadourian, whose baptismal name is Mosis, was born in Syria in 1995. He was ordained into the priesthood in June of 2017 and given the clerical name Ashod. He served as staff-bearer to His Holiness, assistant to the Dean of the Seminary and teacher, and Director of the Catholicosate’s “Cilicia” Museum.

We welcome Fr. Smpad and Fr. Ashod to the Western Prelacy and wish them great success in their new mission.