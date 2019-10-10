Pro Artsakh International Forum to Take Place in Stepanakert

An international forum entitled “Pro Artsakh Forum: Cooperation for Justice and Peace” will kick off in Stepanakert on Friday. The forum aims at expanding and strengthening the decentralized cooperation of the Republic of Artsakh with various administrative entities in different countries, giving a new impetus and practical nature to the existing international relations of Artsakh, as well as creating a united network of entities, political and public figures supporting Artsakh.

The forum is jointly organized by the Artsakh Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

The forum will bring together representatives of parliamentary Groups and Circles of Friendship with Artsakh from different countries, as well as representatives of political and public organizations, as well as delegations from the administrative-territorial units that have recognized Artsakh’s independence or cooperate with Artsakh. In all, more than 150 political and public figures, as well as intellectuals from over 30 countries will participate in the forum.

Joining the forum from Los Angeles will be California State Senator Anthony Portantino, California State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian and Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, who have all traveled to Artsakh.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian will address the participants of the Forum. The Chairman of the National Assembly, the State Minister, the ministers of Foreign Affairs; Education, Science and Sport; Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism; the ARF Bureau representative, representatives of the Armenian National Committee of American and the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy be among speakers.

The Forum will focus on two main topics:

a. “The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and the process of peaceful settlement”

b. “The opportunities for expanding the international relations of Republic of Artsakh in the economic, cultural and scientific-educational spheres to counter Azerbaijan’s isolation policy towards Artsakh”.

The participants of the Forum expected to dopt a declaration.