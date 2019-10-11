ARS to Assist Victims of the Saddleridge Fire

As a result of the Saddleridge Fire, which broke out in Sylmar, California, during the evening of Thursday, October 10, the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA is calling on the community to join the organization’s efforts in offering immediate aid and assistance to individuals and families, who have been afflicted by this disaster.

News outlets report that over 4,700 acres have burned, causing mass evacuations and loss of homes in northern San Fernando Valley communities, including Porter Ranch, Granada Hills, and Sylmar.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the tens of thousands of individuals and families, who have suffered and been displaced as a result of the Saddleridge Fire. The ARS of Western USA is prepared to offer the utmost assistance to its victims and any family in need of immediate assistance is urged to contact the ARS Regional Headquarters,” stated ARS Regional Executive Chairperson Silva Poladian.

Donations and contributions, in any amount, toward relief efforts are also being accepted. Checks can be made payable to the ARS and mailed to: ARS Regional Headquarters, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.

The ARS Regional Headquarters can be contacted at (818) 500-1343 or office@arswestusa.org. Talar Aintablian, Director of Operations of ARS Social Services, can be contacted at (818) 472-6251.

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, established in 1984 and with a regional headquarters in Glendale, CA, has 24 chapters and more than 1,100 members in four western states. The ARS operates a Social Services Division and Child, Youth, and Family Guidance Center, and funds numerous youth programs, scholarships, and relief efforts. For further information, please visit www.arswestusa.org or contact (818) 500-1343.