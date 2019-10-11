Kardashian West Reveals She, Too, Was Baptized at Etchmiadzin

Kim Kardashian West tweeted about her trip to Armenia yesterday, highlighting that she too was baptized at the Holy See of Etchmiadzin.

The Kardashians were in Armenia to partake in the 2019 World Conference Information Technologies conference, where Kim was a keynote speaker. During their visit, both Kim and Kourtney’s children were baptized at Etchmiadzin.

The reality TV star tweeted: “Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

Nairi Srapionyan, a deacon at Etchmiadzin who had met the Kardashians prior to the christening, told NEWS.am that he was asked to stand as godfather of the children baptized. He also revealed Kim’s baptismal name – Heghine.

According to Srapionyan, Kardashian West came prepared, with a cross, to be baptized along with her children. Psalm, Chicago, and Saint Kardashian West were baptized and given Christian names.