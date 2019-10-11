Cher Tweets About ‘Blood Thirsty Turks,’ Condemns Attacks on Syria

Armenian American singer and actress Cher tweeted in response to Turkey’s attacks on northeastern Syria.

Her tweets regarding the conflict began on October 9, when she wrote, “Trump & ERDOGAN ARE [the] SAME.” Cher compared the situation in Syria, that the Kurds, Armenians, and Assyrians are facing, to that of the immigrants – seeking asylum – that are being “locked in cages” in America.

The following day, she tweeted: “Sorry 2 Keep Harping About Kurds,But I’ve Heard About ‘Blood Thirsty TURKS Who Tortured & Murdered Almost 2Million Armenians SINCE I WAS 11.ALSO HEARD IT IN ARMENIA. TURK SOLDIERS ARE STILL BLOOD THIRSTY. NOW THEY WILL COMMIT GENOCIDE ON THE KURDS WITH trump’s BLESSING. GOD.”