Greg Astorian Announces Bid for Glendale City Council

Greg Astorian, Glendale resident and long-time community leader, is running for Glendale City Council. He and his wife of 30 years, Mona Astorian, have two children, Michael and Nicole, now 28 and 27-years-old respectively. As education is a top priority for the Astorian household, both of their children attended Glendale schools, K-College.

As a Senior Vice President for RE/MAX, a leading real estate firm, Greg Astorian is well aware of the problems our community is facing. As a community leader with the Salvation Army, Kiwanis, Glendale Chamber of Commerce, Glendale Fire Fighters Foundation, and the City Planning Commission, he believes and cares most about affordable housing and public safety, among other issues, in Glendale.

Astorian will bring the following into question:

Affordable Housing – We need a multi-prong approach to alleviate the high costs of rent, especially when upwards of 60% of our residents are rent-burdened.

Public Safety – We need a strong Fire and Police force, which are quality of life issues that our community cannot take for granted and must constantly support. The Saddleridge Fire is a good example of how vulnerable our communities can be.

On October 3, the “Greg Astorian for Glendale City Council 2020” had its campaign kick-off at the Glen Arden Club with over 100 attendees and more than 60 official endorsements.

Let’s be united by raising our voices and voting for Greg Astorian on March 3, 2020 to ensure that our future in Glendale is in safe and caring hands. Learn more by visitng the website or via email at info@gregastorian.com.