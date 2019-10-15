Armenia’s Kurdish Community Holds Protest Rally at U.S. Embassy

As the Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria intensifies and the majority Kurdish population there is facing extinction, Armenia’s Kurdish community held a protest rally in front of the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan on Tuesday to draw attention to the virtual silence by the international community on the Turkish insurgence.

The Kurdish protesters delivered a letter to the U.S. Ambassador Lynn Tracy, in which they condemns the indifference of superpowers toward the ongoing Turkish aggression against the Kurds in Syria.

“We condemn the genocidal, murderous policy of the Turkish authorities. We call on the entire world, the international community, the superpowers to put aside their interests for a moment, hold the bloody, genocidal hands of Turkey and tell them to ‘stop committing genocide against different peoples every 100 years,’” said Knyaz Hasanov the Kurdish member of the Armenian parliament.

Hasanov explained that today the Turkish authorities’ policy is to eliminate all Kurds of the world, take the Kurdish lands and populate these territories with more than three million Islamists.

“This will later become an evil for the people of the world, including for the U.S. and Russia. Today we are gathered here to condemn the wrong American policy against Kurds. We are appealing to the international community and the superpowers,” said Hassanov.

The representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan pledged to respond to the letter, in which the Kurds were urging the closure of Turkey’s air routes.