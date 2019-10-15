Pashinyan, Sahakian Discuss Latest Developments

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on Tuesday in what was called a briefing by Pashinyan’s office.

Pashinyan said that while he and Sahakian communicate on a regular basis, meetings such as the one held on Tuesday were important “in terms of sharing with you the results and impressions from a number of meetings and discussions that have taken place recently.”

Sahakian said that he would brief Pashinyan about recent developments, adding that such meetings were an opportunity to “recap the activities emanating from previous meetings and outlining our next objectives.”

Pashinyan and Sahakian discussed issues related to the development and strengthening of Armenia-Artsakh relations, according to Pashinyan’s press service.