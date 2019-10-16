OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Meet Artsakh President

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on Wednesday met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them, Sahakian’s office said in a brief statement after the meeting.

Issues related to the Karabakh conflict resolution were discussed, as was the situation along the border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, known as the line of contact.

Sahakian reiterated official Stepanakert’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. He also repeated the need to restoring the full-fledged negotiations format with the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the conflict resolution.

The same Minsk Group delegation met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Tuesday in Yerevan.

In addition to discussing the general issues related to the Karabakh conflict resolution process, the need to strengthen the provisions of the ceasefire agreement as a key confidence-building measure was highlighted during the meeting with Pashinyan.

During a meeting on Wednesday between Pashinyan and the visiting EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the Karabakh conflict resolution was discussed with Klaar commending Armenia on its continued efforts to resolve the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group mediation efforts.

The Minsk Group delegation’s discussion with Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan focused on his meeting in New York last month with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and the developments in the peace talks since then.

Creating what the foreign minister’s office called “favorable conditions for peace” and “reduction of tensions along the border” were highlighted.

Mnatsakanyan reiterated the need for ensuring parity in the commitments made by the sides and discussed next steps with the Minsk Group co-chairman.

After their meeting with Artsakh’s President Sahakian, Popov, the Russian co-chair, told reporters in Stepanakert that the mediators discussed with Sahakian confidence-building measures favored by them. “In particular, we addressed mutual visits by journalists and the issue of persons imprisoned by the two sides,” he said, according to the Artsakhpress news agency. “In this regard, we have a number of ideas on which we are continuing to work.”

Popov also said that Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov may hold another round of talks in December.