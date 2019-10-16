Yerevan Slams Erdogan, Aliyev on Comments about Artsakh

Armenia on Wednesday slammed comments made by presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan who at a summit in Baku this week made statements that according to Yerevan were “pan-Turkist” and “distorted perception and approaches of regional security based on racism and discrimination.”

During the annual summit of the Turkic States, held in Baku on Monday, Erdogan condemned what he called Armenia’s “occupation” of Artsakh pledging that Turkey would do its best to “ensure Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.” At the same event, Aliyev, once again, renewed his land grab dreams by saying that Zangezur was Azerbaijani territory and its so-called hand over to Armenia “had led to a geographic separation of the Turkic world.”

Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan condemned Aliyev’s appetite to claim Armenian territory, which she said were peppered with “pan-Turkist” overtones.

“Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s distorted perception and approaches of regional security based on racism and discrimination are obstructing the peaceful resolution of conflicts and are contributing to encouraging instability in the region and beyond,” said Naghdalyan in a written statement in response to queries by reporters.

“This all also emphasizes for us the priority for securing the Armenian people’s security in the region,” added Naghdalyan.

The foreign ministry spokesperson also responded to comments made by Erdogan early Wednesday when he said that “Turkey has never committed any civilian massacre in its history. If you’re looking for civilian massacres, look at Afghanistan, Myanmar, Nagorno-Karabakh and Bosnia”

“Not a single statement made by the President of Turkey on this topic deserves a response after he attempted, in his April 24th 2019 statement, to justify the genocide committed against the Armenian people on his historic lands,” said Naghdalyan.