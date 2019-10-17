Memorial Service: Nerses Tasdhjian

NERSES TASDHJIAN

On the occasion of the 40th day of Nerses Tashdjian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Virginia Tashdjian

Daughters, Nicole and Chloe Tashdjian

Parents, Movses and Ovsanna Tashdjian

Sister, Lucy and Kevork Achkarian and children, Shant and Michael

Sister, Lara and Arthur Chalekian and daughters, Sofia and Chloe

Grandmother, Nouritsa Tavitian

Aunt, Marie Babikian and family

Uncle, Vahe and Silva Tashdjian and family

Uncle, Apraham and Nora Tashdjian and family

Uncle, Garbis Tavitian

Uncle, Hapet and Souzi Tavitian and children

Aunt, Siwasilian Family

Aunt, Najarian Family

Father-in-law, Ara Boghossian and children, Mano and Shant

And the entire Tashdjian, Boghossian, Babikian, Davidian, Kasparian, Ashekian, Papirian, Hindoyan, Guldalian, Missirlian, Achkarian, Chalekian, Kassamanian, Avakian, Postajian and Mooradian families and friends

Following the memorial service, a reception will be held at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.