Memorial Service: Nerses Tasdhjian

NERSES TASDHJIAN
On the occasion of the 40th day of Nerses Tashdjian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Virginia Tashdjian
Daughters, Nicole and Chloe Tashdjian
Parents, Movses and Ovsanna Tashdjian
Sister, Lucy and Kevork Achkarian and children, Shant and Michael
Sister, Lara and Arthur Chalekian and daughters, Sofia and Chloe
Grandmother, Nouritsa Tavitian
Aunt, Marie Babikian and family
Uncle, Vahe and Silva Tashdjian and family
Uncle, Apraham and Nora Tashdjian and family
Uncle, Garbis Tavitian
Uncle, Hapet and Souzi Tavitian and children
Aunt, Siwasilian Family
Aunt, Najarian Family
Father-in-law, Ara Boghossian and children, Mano and Shant
And the entire Tashdjian, Boghossian, Babikian, Davidian, Kasparian, Ashekian, Papirian, Hindoyan, Guldalian, Missirlian, Achkarian, Chalekian, Kassamanian, Avakian, Postajian and Mooradian families and friends
Following the memorial service, a reception will be held at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
