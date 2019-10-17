ARF Bureau Representatives Meet with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

As part of its series of meeting with members of the diplomatic corps stationed in Armenia, a delegation of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau, headed by its chairman, Hagop Der Khachadourian, met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

The ARF press office reported that the meeting participants discussed the current state of relations between Armenia and the United States and explored issues related to strengthening those ties and the future scope of activities.

Regional and Armenia’s domestic political developments were also discussed, with the interlocutors emphasizing the importance of convening such meetings on a regular basis.

As part of its efforts to reach out to accredited ambassadors in Armenia, the ARF Bureau has already met with the ambassadors of Russia, Iran and France.