‘NerUzh’ Diaspora Startup Program Application Deadline Approaching

There is only one week left before the deadline for applying for the “NerUzh” Diaspora Startup Program. The program is organized by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia. All Diaspora Armenians who have an innovative startup idea and want to return to Armenia to establish their startup in their homeland can apply online. Applications must be submitted by October 21.

Applicants who have passed the selection stage will have the opportunity to attend a four-day launch event in UWC Dilijan from December 16 to 20. Those in attendance will learn about Armenia’s startup ecosystem and the business opportunities available, collaborate with local partners, and further develop their ideas. By the end, the winning teams will receive $15,000 to $30,000 grants, as well as entrepreneurial support to establish their startups in Armenia.

Project partners include FAST and IDeA Foundations, UWC Dilijan College, and more.