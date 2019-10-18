Archdiocese of Los Angeles Holds 37th Annual Red Mass

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles held its 37th annual Red Mass on Tuesday at the Cathedral of our Lord of the Angels, honoring judges, lawyers, legislators, and legal professionals. The Red Mass is celebrated annually at the opening of the judicial year, specifically at the convening of the U.S. Supreme Court each October.

Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Jose Gomez.

On behalf of Western Perlate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Vicar General of the Western Prelacy Bishop Torkom Donoyan, and Rev. Movses Shannakian were in attendance.