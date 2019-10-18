Exclusive: Zareh Sinanyan Discusses Diaspora-Homeland Relations

Zareh Sinanyan, Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, sat down for an interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian on Thursday. The two discussed the challenges facing Diaspora-Armenia relations and some of the strides that he has made since assuming the position in June.
Sinanyan will be a panelist on Saturday during the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region’s Grassroots Conference, where he and other expert panelists will discuss ways both the Diaspora and Homeland can work together to advance and strengthen ties. Khachatourian will moderate the panel, which is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on October 19 at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.