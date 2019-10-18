Exclusive: Zareh Sinanyan Discusses Diaspora-Homeland Relations

Zareh Sinanyan, Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, sat down for an interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian on Thursday. The two discussed the challenges facing Diaspora-Armenia relations and some of the strides that he has made since assuming the position in June.

Sinanyan will be a panelist on Saturday during the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region’s Grassroots Conference, where he and other expert panelists will discuss ways both the Diaspora and Homeland can work together to advance and strengthen ties. Khachatourian will moderate the panel, which is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on October 19 at the Pasadena Convention Center.