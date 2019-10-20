Veteran ARF Leader Hagop Manjikian Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee is saddened to announce the passing of veteran ARF leader and activist, Hagop Manjikian, who passed away on October 18. Unger Manjikian played a crucial part in the advancement of the ARF in the Western Region and was instrumental in shepherding the establishment of the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Monebello, Calif. Unger Manjikian had a definitive role in chronicling the history of the ARF. He and his wife, Knar Avedian Manjikian, meticulously researched and published the three-volume ARF Album Atlas dedicated to the ARF 100th anniversary.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee