ARF Western U.S. Central Committee Meets with Zareh Sinanyan

Members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee on Thursday met with Armenia’s High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan and discussed ways to advance the strengthening of Homeland-Diaspora relations.

Attending meeting were ARF Western U.S. Central Committee co-chairs Avedik Izmirlian and Dr. Carmen Ohanian, as well as C.C. member Levon Kirakosian.

Sinanyan discussed the priorities of the High Commissioner’s office and ways the Western U.S. Armenian community engage in the process to better formulate strategies to elevate Diaspora-Homeland relations.

Among the topics discussed were the process of dual citizenship, the establishment of a Diasporan legislative body, the military and the draft as it pertains to Diasporan Armenians. The Diaspora’s role in assisting Armenia in judiciary, tax and election reforms was also discussed.

Sinanyan also briefed the ARF leaders on his office’s efforts to tackle the challenges facing the Syrian-Armenian community as Turkey continues its attack and incursion into northeastern Syria.

During the discussion, the ARF Central Committee members stressed the need for comprehensive efforts to familiarize citizens of Armenia with the Diaspora, its history and significance in our national priorities. The ARF also conveyed the need for the Armenian Genocide Museum to include a section on the Diaspora to which Sinanyan responded that it is part of the High Commissioner’s plan to implement such a plan because it is imperative to show the short- and long-term consequences of the Genocide and shed light on the Diasporan communities.

The ARF Western U.S. Central Committee members pledged to support the activities of the High Commissioner’s office and engage the community in the efforts to enhance Diaspora-Armenia relations.