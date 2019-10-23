Chamlian Students Visit their Benefactors in Fresno

Mr. and Mrs. Vahan and Anoush Chamlian greeted our Armenian club students with open arms last Wednesday. The Armenian Club went on a field trip to Fresno to visit significant Armenian sites and, as we celebrate the school’s 45th anniversary this year, they added a very special stop on their itinerary to visit Mr and Mrs Chamlian – the school’s benefactors.

The students had prepared a special program for the Chamlians, which was warmly received. We are proud of our students’ sincere participation. After the brief program, they presented a special painting composed from every Chamlian students’ fingerprint. The students enjoyed a light lunch with the Chamlians and their guests.

Mr. Vahan Chamlian shared his words of wisdom with our students, expressing to them how glad he was that they made the effort to visit. He went on to tell them that he wanted to “ensure that our students know their worth. You are the gifts of our people. Work hard and hold our cultural beauty in high regard. Service to your people and your homeland is the greatest treasure one could possibly own. Hold proudly the torch of our great heritage and move forward, as you are the future.”

The students brought back a copy of an Armenian Costumes book to be distributed to every Chamlian student as a special gift from the Chamlians and the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA Sophia Chapter in Fresno.

The next highlight of the trip was the afternoon spent at Mr. and Mrs. Raffi and Hilda Santikian’s farm. The afternoon was truly a special treat for our students, as they enjoyed taking in the farm and the beautiful lake. The Santikians served a delicious dinner prepared in the old tradition of “poori khorovats.” Their heartfelt reception of our students at their special farm is now part of our students’ Chamlian memory book.

Our students are privileged to have spent a day with two of our community’s present-day heroes.