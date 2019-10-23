ANCA-Pasadena Endorses Joe Baghdadlian for Pasadena City Council District 4

PASADENA—The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter announced this week its endorsement of Joe Baghdadlian in his bid for City Council in Pasadena’s District 4 for the 2020 Election.

The ANCA, Pasadena Chapter’s support of Joe Baghdadlian’s candidacy is based on his vision and plan for Pasadena’s District 4 and for his strong support of the Armenian American community. After an open and sincere discussion, the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter board decided to endorse Joe Baghdadlian’s candidacy.

“Mr. Baghdadlian has a fundamental understanding of the issues that surround the needs of the Armenian American community, his district, as well as the rest of the city. He has a clear vision on how to improve on those issues. His extensive knowledge of the community will enable him to handle these challenges as a City Council Member,” remarked ANCA – Pasadena Chapter Chairperson, Shoghig Yepremian.

Baghdadlian shares a deep concern for his neighborhood for a slew of reasons. He wants to bring in better jobs to his district, as well as assure accountability and quality performance within city government. Joe considers the Space Bank Project to bear serious environmental consequences, so much so that it could cause severe harm to District 4’s residents and the city on a larger scale. Joe is dismayed at the number of small and mid-size businesses in this city that have been, and are being, squeezed or even shuttered, leaving buildings vacant for years, to become a source of blight. His frustrations of Pasadena citizens who have seen development run amok, with poor planning and design that has led to traffic nightmares, is a source of great worry for him, not least of which, District 4’s steep rise in calls to the police and the rise of homelessness throughout Pasadena. Add to that the worrying state of Pasadena’s public education system, which continues to lose students and staff, and even considers closing schools. His own grandchild has been impacted by these cuts.

Joe believes that many of the city’s challenges can be overcome by truly listening to its residents, studying the issues thoroughly, and taking a proactive, solutions-oriented approach. That is how he built a successful business – listening to his customers’ needs and figuring out the best way to address them. Joe is a respected leader with boundless energy, and is someone who will make sure that his district’s voice is heard. He enjoys spending time and listening to his neighbors’ concerns.

Joe concedes that, while he has worked hard and resolutely to realize the success he enjoys today, there were those who had helped him along the way to forge a path towards success. This intimate understanding of how opportunities are harnessed, and the gratitude he feels towards our community and country, inspire in him a profound sense of duty to give back. That is why he has volunteered with organizations such as the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, the Pasadena Unified School District, and his neighborhood association. Now, he wants to serve the community full time as a Pasadena City Councilman.

The ANCA – Pasadena Chapter believes that Joe Baghdadlian will ensure that diverse and equal representation of all ethnic communities within the city’s government will continue unabated, and urges the Armenian American community as well as the Pasadena community at large to participate in the upcoming election on March 3rd, 2020.

Joe immigrated to California in 1973 where his experience in fixing cars enabled him to land a job where he worked hard, long hours in a garage. The arduous work empowered him to start his own business, expanding it into one of the premier providers of auto body work in Pasadena. Today, his family operates Symes Collision Center (part of the Symes Cadillac and Land Rover automotive family) and Joe’s Auto Body Collision Center (part of the Thorson Buick GMC automotive family), both on Colorado Boulevard in District 4. An immigrant, Joe’s is an American success story.

Happily married for 45 years, Joe and his wife Hourig have been blessed with four amazing children and six beautiful grandchildren.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest and most influential non-partisan Armenian American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian-American community and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.