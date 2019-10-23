Funeral Notice: Hagop J. Manjikian

HAGOP J. MANJIKIAN

Born Oct. 24, 1924

Karadouran, Kessab, Syria

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, uncle and relative Hagop Manjikian on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was less than one week away from his 95th birthday.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Knar Manjikian

Daughter, Tamar and George Mashigian

Daughter, Salpy Manjikian

Daughter, Victoria Manjikian

Grandsons, Aram and Michael Mashigian

Late brother Vahan’s son, Garo and Sevan Manjikian (Kessab) and their children

Late brother Vahan’s daughter, Datevig and Asbed Sanjian and their children (Canada)

Late brother Vahan’s daughter, Hasmig and Jano Sanjian and their children (Canada)

The entire Manjikian, Mashigian, Avedian and Sipantzi families, relatives and friends.

Following the services a memorial lunch will be served at Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School’s Avedissian Hall, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KEA (Kessab Educational Association) to benefit the Ousoumnasirats School in Kessab, Syria.