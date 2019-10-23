Funeral Notice: Hagop J. Manjikian

HAGOP J. MANJIKIAN
Born Oct. 24, 1924
Karadouran, Kessab, Syria
With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, uncle and relative Hagop Manjikian on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was less than one week away from his 95th birthday.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Knar Manjikian
Daughter, Tamar and George Mashigian
Daughter, Salpy Manjikian
Daughter, Victoria Manjikian
Grandsons, Aram and Michael Mashigian
Late brother Vahan’s son, Garo and Sevan Manjikian (Kessab) and their children
Late brother Vahan’s daughter, Datevig and Asbed Sanjian and their children (Canada)
Late brother Vahan’s daughter, Hasmig and Jano Sanjian and their children (Canada)
The entire Manjikian, Mashigian, Avedian and Sipantzi families, relatives and friends.
Following the services a memorial lunch will be served at Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School’s Avedissian Hall, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KEA (Kessab Educational Association) to benefit the Ousoumnasirats School in Kessab, Syria.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.