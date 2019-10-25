Ararat Home to Host Casino Night Fundraising Event

MISSION HILLS—Adding fun to the Southern California Armenian community’s social calendar again this year is Ararat Home’s Casino Night XVI. This year, the event will take place on November 16 at the Deukmejian Grand Ballroom, located at 15105 Mission Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA 91345.

“We invite everyone who loves to have a good time for a good cause to join us,” said event organizing Committee Chair Gary Kaloostian. Happy hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with a buffet dinner and professional gaming to follow. Valuable prizes will be awarded at the end of the evening, including a special $1,000 cash prize to celebrate in style.

Casino Night tickets are available for $60 pre-purchase or $70 at the door. Pre-event purchases should be made by check to Ararat Home or online. Complimentary valet parking and a photo booth will be provided. Further information may be found online or by calling 818.838.4860. Proceeds of Casino Night XVI will help Ararat Home’s expansion project on the new property adjacent to its current campus.