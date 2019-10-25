Funeral Notice: Vahe Fattal

VAHE FATTAL
Born in 1942, Aleppo, Syria
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle and relative Vahe Fattal, who passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 5 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027:
He is survived by his:
Brother, Berj and Helen Fattal
Niece and nephew, Karen and Alain Fattal and families
Vram Minsassian and family
Manuel Minassian and family
Eugenie and Nevart Minassian
Yervant Nahikian & family
Nishan Nahikian & family
Vera Nercesian & family
Raffi Gabrielian & family
Aida Gabrielian
Garo Minassian & family
Chahan Minassian
Aline Minassian & family
Suzanne Minassian
Hagop Koujakian & family
Terenik Koujakian & family
Arda (Koujakian)Yemenidjian & family
Nouhad (Fattal) Skaff and family
Dr. Mihran Shirinian and family
Takouhi Miskian and family
And the entire relatives and friends
A memorial reception will follow at Hollywood Armenian Center, 1559 N. Kenmore Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian General Benevolent Union,
55 East 59th St., New York, NY 10022-1112, to be used for the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan.
