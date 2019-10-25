Funeral Notice: Vahe Fattal

VAHE FATTAL

Born in 1942, Aleppo, Syria

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle and relative Vahe Fattal, who passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 5 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027:

He is survived by his:

Brother, Berj and Helen Fattal

Niece and nephew, Karen and Alain Fattal and families

Vram Minsassian and family

Manuel Minassian and family

Eugenie and Nevart Minassian

Yervant Nahikian & family

Nishan Nahikian & family

Vera Nercesian & family

Raffi Gabrielian & family

Aida Gabrielian

Garo Minassian & family

Chahan Minassian

Aline Minassian & family

Suzanne Minassian

Hagop Koujakian & family

Terenik Koujakian & family

Arda (Koujakian)Yemenidjian & family

Nouhad (Fattal) Skaff and family

Dr. Mihran Shirinian and family

Takouhi Miskian and family

And the entire relatives and friends

A memorial reception will follow at Hollywood Armenian Center, 1559 N. Kenmore Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian General Benevolent Union,

55 East 59th St., New York, NY 10022-1112, to be used for the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan.