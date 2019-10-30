Rep. Sanchez Issues Statement on Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution

WASHINGTON—U.S. Representative Linda T. Sanchez (CA-38) released the following statement on the U.S. House of Representatives passage of a bipartisan resolution to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

“Today, we take an important step in recognizing the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide and honoring the millions who lost their lives or were displaced by it. While most survivors are no longer with us to share their first-hand accounts of this tragedy, their stories deserve to be memorialized.”

“That is why acknowledging this dark chapter of history is so important. By doing so, we not only demonstrate solidarity with our Armenian community but also send a message to the rest of the world that we must never allow another tragedy like this to happen again. I applaud those who also supported the passage of this resolution and encourage my colleagues in the Senate to do the same.”

Rep. Sanchez represents California’s 38th congressional district. She is a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee and served as Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus in the 115th Congress and Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the 114th Congress.