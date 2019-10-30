Armenian Bar Salutes U.S. House Speaking ‘Truth to Power’

The Armenian Bar Association, its Armenian Genocide Reparations Committee, and its Armenian Rights Watch Committee salute the passage of the United States House of Representatives Resolution HR 296 with an emphatic vote of 405 to 11 and, on behalf of the people of the United States of America, speaking “Truth to Power:”

“Resolved, That it is the sense of the House of Representatives that it is the policy of the United States to—(1) commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance; (2) reject efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the United States Government with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide; and (3) encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide, including the United States role in the humanitarian relief effort, and the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern-day crimes against humanity.”