Armenians in Entertainment Welcome Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide yesterday, by a vote of 405 to 11 with 3 voting present. The news was followed by a number of social media posts, made by various Armenian celebrities in entertainment, welcoming the passing of the resolution.

Armenian American singer, songwriter, and activist Serj Tankian posted on Facebook saying, “Thank you to the House of Representatives in the US for properly characterizing US history and the Armenian genocide in the memory of my grandparents and all their relatives who perished. Genocide should never be used for political expediency or to sell a despot more helicopters. This will make more difficult for Turkey to further play the US State Dept on this issue though I’m sure they will try. It is important that there are economic sanctions tied to Turkeys illegal incursion into Syria as well.” The lead singer of System of a Down concluded his post by stating, “Senate resolution is next.”

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West showed her support by first sharing a tweet composed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which read, “I salute the US Congress historic vote recognizing the Armenian Genocide. Resolution 296 is a bold step towards serving truth and historical #justice that also offers comfort to millions of descendants of the Armenian Genocide survivors.”

Later, she welcomed the resolution through a tweet of her own: “WOW LOOK AT THESE INCREDIBLE NUMBERS!!! THE U.S. JUST RECOGNIZED THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE!!!!” Kardashian West also shared Former Vice President Joe Biden’s tweet, which read, “By acknowledging this genocide we honor the memory of its victims and vow: never again.”

Kardashinan West’s tweet was followed by support from her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who tweeted “I’ve been shooting a commercial all day but I just found out that the US House of Representatives has officially recognized the #ArmenianGenocide !!!!!! This is so huge for Armenians.”

Co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian also welcomed the passing of H.Res.296 via twitter. The Armenian American entrepreneur shared a tweet composed by U.S. Representative Adam Schiff stating, “We will not be party to genocide denial. We will not be silent. We will never forget.” Ohanian shared the tweet, while responding with his own thoughts: “Respect.”

The Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) establishes, as a matter of U.S. policy, 1) the rejection of Armenian Genocide denial, 2) ongoing official U.S. government recognition and remembrance of this crime, and 3) support for education about the Armenian Genocide in order to help prevent modern-day atrocities. Representatives Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) led the House effort, while Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) are spearheading the Senate measure (S.Res.150).