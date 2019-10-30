Kathryn Barger to be Honored at Armenian American Museum Gala

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that they will be honoring Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger at their 2nd Annual Gala. The highly anticipated event will be held on Sunday, December 8 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“Supervisor Kathryn Barger has served the residents of Los Angeles County through decades of distinguished service and has been a strong champion and generous supporter of the Armenian American Museum,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to honoring Supervisor Barger for her steadfast support at the 2nd Annual Gala.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District spanning across 22 cities and 70 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita, and Antelope Valleys including the City of Glendale. She began her career in public service as a college intern in the office of Supervisor Michael D. Antonovich and rose to become his Chief Deputy in 2001, where she served until her election to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016. Among her many accomplishments, Supervisor Barger successfully co-led the initiative to proclaim the month of April as “Armenian History Month” in Los Angeles County. Each year, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors now celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of Armenian community members and organizations throughout the month of April.

Supervisor Barger has been a strong supporter and advocate of the Armenian American Museum. The pinnacle moment of the museum’s Inaugural Gala in December 2018 was when Supervisor Barger surprised the audience with a generous $1 million check presentation in support of the cultural and educational center.

Hundreds of supporters, community leaders, and public officials are expected to attend the 2nd Annual Armenian American Museum Gala on Sunday, December 8, 2019. The signature event of the year will celebrate and support the landmark project as it approaches its historic groundbreaking year.

Additional honorees and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

The reservation deadline for sponsorships, program book ads, and tickets is November 8.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Gala, visit the website or call (818) 644-2073.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, California with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.