Azerbaijani Forces Ramp Up Cross Border Shooting on Armenia, Artsakh

The defense ministries of Armenia and Artsakh have reported increased incidents of cross-border shootings by Azerbaijani forces on the border with Artsakh and targeting civilian settlements in the Tavush region of Armenia.

According to Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artstrun Hovhannisyan, Azerbaijani forces opened cross-border gunfire in the direction of civilian settlements and military positions of Armenia in the Tavush Province overnight on Tuesday and continuing into the early hours of Wednesday.

“Last night and earlier morning today the enemy fired from various caliber weapons in the direction of several villages and combat positions in Tavush. The rival forces went silent after a responsive fire,” said Hovhannisyan.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry on Wednesday said that the Artsakh Defense Army will take necessary steps if Azerbaijan continues provocations along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, commonly known as the line of contact.

“In recent days, an increase in cease-fire violations by the enemy has been noticed on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. By again demonstrating an unconstructive position and moreover, ignoring the session of the CIS defense ministers being held in Baku, the Azerbaijani side moves on the path of artificially escalating the situation on the frontline, frequently firing shots from sniper rifles,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh announces that it adheres to the agreements reached on mitigating the tension between the conflicting sides, but in case of the continuation of provocations by the adversary it will take respective actions deriving from the situation.”