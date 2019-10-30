ARF Bureau Welcomes Adoption of Armenian Genocide Resolution

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau Chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian issued a statement immediately following Tuesday’s adoption by the U.S. House of Representatives of H.Res. 296, the Armenian Genocide resolution.

“The vote on this resolution is historic because it is the first time in 35 years that a comprehensive resolution on the Armenian Genocide has been brought to the plenary session of the United States House of Representatives,” said the Der Khachadourian.

“This House resolution not only reaffirmed and affirmed the US recognition of the Armenian Genocide, it also formally rejected Turkey’s denialist policy. The great support received by the two parties in the House of Representatives opens the way for the Senate to adopt Resolution 150 with similar content and to encourage the President of the United States to use the term “genocide” in a noble and sincere manner,” added Der Khachadourian.

“On the world stage, this decision by the US House of Representatives is an important challenge to Turkey’s policy of obstruction of justice, and will contribute to a genuine, just and complete settlement of the crimes committed by Turkey during the First World War against the Armenian people and other nations,” explained the ARF Bureau chairman.

“We would like to emphasize once again that one of the important messages of this resolution is also the warning that crimes and genocides against humanity are intolerable to the civilized world and that their denial is equally unacceptable, no matter who, where, where they commit these crimes,” emphasized Der-Khachadourian.