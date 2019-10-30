Turkey Lashes Out at U.S. on Armenian Genocide Vote

As was anticipated, official Ankara was furious with the results of Tuesday’s vote on the Armenian Genocide resolution and said on Wednesday that the vote would damage “critical” relations between NATO allies. The Turkish foreign ministry also summoned the U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said he might cancel a scheduled trip to Washington in two weeks, adding that the resolution had no value to Ankara.

Tuesday’s vote on the Armenian Genocide resolution, followed by an overwhelming adoption of another measure that imposed sweeping sanctions on Turkey, gave Ankara two reasons to lash out at the United States. He called the votes “opportunistic,” saying it was prompted by Turkey’s recent actions in Northeastern Syria, which went against U.S. allied Kurds in the region.

Erdogan’s communications director called Tuesday’s vote deeply troubling. “Those who voted for this resolution will be responsible for the deterioration of a critical strategic relationship in a turbulent region,” Fahrettin Altun told Reuters.

Immediately following Tuesday vote on the Armenian Genocide resolution, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu slammed the move, saying the decision was “null and void”.

“Those whose projects were frustrated turn to antiquated resolutions. Circles believing that they will take revenge this way are mistaken. This shameful decision of those exploiting history in politics is null&void for our Government and people,” Cavusoglu said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

In a statement, Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said the move was “the last straw” and that it fuelled enmity between the allies rather than contribute to friendship.