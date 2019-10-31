Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday met a delegation of American officials headed by the United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy who reaffirmed the U.S.’s readiness to continue supporting the Armenian government’s priorities.

Ambassador Tracy was accompanied by Cheryl Fernandez, the State Department’s Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts office director, USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser, the Deputy Ambassador to Armenia Christopher Smith and the U.S. Embassy’s political desk director Ryan Campbell.

After welcoming his guests, Pashinyan expressed Armenia’s for the passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives, saying the measure is a powerful step toward advancing historical justice, which, he said, is very important for the entire Armenian Nation and descendants of the Armenian Genocide survivors.

While discussing Armenia-U.S. partnership, Pashinyan said his government has an ambitious agenda for democratic reforms and is committed to implementing it with support from international partners, among them the United State, explaining that such partnerships would enhance the successful implementation of the reforms agenda.

Ambassador Tracy said that the U.S. is interested in further developing the productive cooperation with Armenia, adding that U.S. assistance to Armenia had increased by 40 percent in 2019, compared to the previous year. She proposed further discussions to determine how the increased funds could be applied to Armenia’s democratic and economic development.

Fernandez, Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts office director, said the U.S. government supports Armenia’s democratic and economic reforms and anti-corruption agenda, as well as its efforts to advance regional security.

“We proudly reaffirm our relations with Armenia, by continuing the strategic consultations on these key issues,” said Fernandez.

The meeting also touched on cooperation opportunities within the judicial, anti-corruption, economic and legislative reforms process. Ongoing projects in fields of tourism, energy, agribusiness were also discussed and a course of future actions was set.