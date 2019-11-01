Chamlian School Holds Annual Armenian Cultural Day

The Annual Chamlian Armenian Cultural Day truly gave a new meaning to the word “hope,” as we witnessed firsthand how the future of our people is truly in reliable hands. As students showcased their talents through the outlets of singing, acting, dancing, and playing various instruments, we rest assured knowing that the continued advancement and preservation of our traditions, mother tongue, and overall heritage is but second nature to the students at Chamlian.

The day was fraught with activities as students, families, and fellow members of the Armenian community enjoyed not only the performances but also the festivities, shopping, and food offered right outside the Hacop and Hilda Baghdassarian Gymnasium, where the student programs were being held.

Featuring the most precious members of our community, we truly believe our beloved students are the future of our great heritage. We also thank our dedicated Armenian Department as well as our PSC Armenian Cultural Day Committee for their dedication and service to our school.