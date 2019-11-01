Hamazkayin-San Francisco to Present Armenian Paintings Exhibit

SAN FRANCISCO—The Hamazkayin San Francisco Nigol Aghpalian Chapter and its Art Committee are collaborating on a unique exhibit featuring a digital overview of two centuries of Armenian artists. This one-of-a-kind digital exposition will immerse viewers in a visually stimulating journey from Neo-classicism through Post-modernism, focusing on twenty influential artists from these periods.

It was impossible to include all of the artists who were active from 1800 to 2000. For this reason, the committee decided to present a broad overview of many different styles, movements, and periods. This enables viewers to gain a general understanding of Armenian art made during this long period.

An opening night gala will take place on Saturday, November 16, at 7:00 p.m., and a daytime exhibit will follow on Sunday, November 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Khachaturian Armenian Community Center-Saroyan Hall, 825 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco.

Hamazkayin’s primary mission is the preservation and development of Armenian culture and all its components: Armenian language and literature, arts, and traditions. The “Journey Through Armenian Paintings, 1800 – 2000″ stresses the importance of the artistic heritage left by well-known Armenian artists. For more information about this event, please visit our website and watch the three original videos in the Events section.