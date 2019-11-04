Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Kicks Off 22nd Annual Telethon

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will kick off its 22nd annual telethon, with “To my beloved Armenia…Water and Sun for Communities” as the official slogan. The telethon, which will be held on November 28, will be televised live on Armenian Public TV at 10 p.m. This year, the first four hours of the Thanksgiving Telethon will air live from Yerevan, and the remaining eight hours from Los Angeles.

The funds raised during the fund’s flagship fundraising event will go towards the development of potable water and solar energy infrastructures in Artsakh and three regions of Armenia – Lori, Tavush, and Shirak. The initiatives will help improve lives of our compatriots in over 100 beneficiary communities, by providing them with regular water supply, free heating, and electricity.

We call on Armenians from all over the world to take part in the all Armenian fundraising and contribute to the development of our communities.

A new, state-of-the-art website with innovative technologies has been launched at the same address, which makes the Fund’s work fully transparent and accountable to all Armenians. It also allows you to make online donations in your preferable format. You can learn more about the new website’s features and online donation mechanism here. Donations can be made online. Your participation will be highly appreciated.

The mission of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is to create an All Armenian network with a sole purpose of ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia, Artsakh as well as worldwide Armenian communities, based on common identity.