Kenneth Khachigian to be Honored at Armenian American Museum Gala

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that they will be honoring Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck Senior Partner Kenneth L. Khachigian at their 2nd Annual Gala. The highly anticipated event will be held on Sunday, December 8 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“Kenneth Khachigian is an accomplished leader in government, politics, and law who has contributed to the betterment of his community, and we are grateful for his support of the Armenian American Museum,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to honoring Mr. Khachigian for his valued contributions at the 2nd Annual Gala.”

Kenneth L. Khachigian is nationally recognized for his work and service at the highest and most demanding political, corporate, and government levels. He is renowned for his distinguished service in the White House for three U.S. presidents, including eight years serving as Chief Speechwriter, Senior Political Adviser, and Special Consultant to President Ronald Reagan. He earned his reputation as “the lion of California politics” after guiding two Governors, a Senator, and an Attorney General to statewide electoral victories.

Khachigian currently serves as a Senior Partner in the Orange County and Los Angeles offices of renowned law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and a member of the Government Relations and Natural Resources groups.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck represented the Armenian American Museum in the Ground Lease Agreement negotiations with the City of Glendale for the museum’s future site. Thanks to Khachigian’s efforts, the firm’s legal review, guidance, and consulting services were performed pro bono in support of the historic project. In August 2018, negotiations concluded successfully with Glendale City Council’s unanimous approval of the $1-per-year Ground Lease Agreement.

Hundreds of supporters, community leaders, and public officials are expected to attend the 2nd Annual Armenian American Museum Gala. The signature event of the year will celebrate and support the landmark project as it approaches its historic groundbreaking year.

Additional special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. The reservation deadline for sponsorships, program book ads, and tickets is November 8. For more information on the 2nd Annual Gala, visit the website or call (818) 644-2073.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, California with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.